Reward increased to $3,000 for information in Neosho animal abuse case

NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings and several private citizens have increased the reward regarding an animal abuse case that shocked the community.

A $3,000 reward is now being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the case.

Sheriff Jennings has also offered the assistance of his office to help Neosho Police with the investigation.

Back on September 23rd, Neosho PD officers responded to a report of animal abuse around 5:30pm at Greenwood Blvd. and Lou Ida Drive.

They found a female beagle that had about 75% of its skin removed while still alive.

Experts believe the animal either escaped from an assault or was set free that way, and, after consulting veterinary staff, the animal was euthanized to end its suffering.

Further investigation proved the animal’s owners were not in town at the time the animal had escaped from its home at the 1300 block of Lou Ida Drive. The dog was also not in the mutilated state when the owners left town.

The dog had also come from the direction of Hilldale Drive and Lou Ida Drive, which it the opposite direction of where the dog had been found and where the dog’s owners’ lived.

Authorities have released this photo of the beagle in hopes of finding out what happened to the dog and finding out who is responsible.

Picture of the female beagle

Anyone with information should contact either Neosho PD (417.451.8012) or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (417-451-8300).