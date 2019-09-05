Review underway to determine what led to death of JHS football player

JOPLIN, Mo.— A review is underway to determine what led to the death of a Joplin High School football player.

The Jasper County Coroner says nothing indicates it was anything other than a natural death for Kadin Roberts-Day. Rob Chappel says the case does not call for an autopsy, but that he will review toxicology in the death.

The coroner adds there’s no indication of over exertion, instead pointing to asthma and the cardiac arrest.

Chappel says his findings are not final at this time and that he will be reviewing Roberts-Day’s medical history. The 16 year old collapsed during practice inside Kaminsky Gym yesterday around 5:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment but medical personnel were unable to revive him.