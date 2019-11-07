Revenue reports show increasing economic activity in Missouri and Oklahoma

General revenue collections are up by a significant amount in Missouri.

Wednesday, the state released its October General Revenue Report. Net collections have increased by 10.2 percent from this time last year. That’s a jump of more than $61 million.

In the report — individual income, corporate income, sales and use tax collections all showed improvement.

Governor Mike Parson says this is a reflection of a growing economy — driven by a focus on workforce development.

Meanwhile in Oklahoma, the State Treasury’s gross receipts are growing — but not by much. For the second month in a row, numbers are up less than one percent from last year.

State Treasurer Randy McDaniel attributes this to tax collections from oil and gas production, which fell by almost 30 percent. Sales tax collections also decreased, but by just about one percent.

McDaniel says these numbers show that Oklahoma’s economy is continuing to grow, but at a slow pace.