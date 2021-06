JOPLIN, MO – Joplin spending trends continue to show growth, as city sales tax revenue sees another month in double digits.

City sales tax revenue was up more than 18% in May.

That’s the sixth month in a row it increases for the city of Joplin, netting a year-to-date average growth of 7%.

That builds on more modest changes back in 2020, when the city ended it’s fiscal year up about one and a half percent.