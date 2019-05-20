Retired police dogs' medical bills taken care of by proceeds from Joplin event

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Police Department retired police dogs were recognized in the community Sunday.

Brockman's Muffler held its 2nd annual K9 Car Show.

All proceeds from the event pay for retired police dogs' medical bills.

The event showcased 63 cars: antiques and newer vehicles.

For law enforcement, it means so much to see the community come out to support them.

Nick Jimenez of Joplin Police Department says, "Police dogs are an amazing tool. There primary use is to detect things with their nose that we as officers have a hard time finding. Whether that's illegal contraband, or people who try to conceal themselves from us or a missing person."

John Brockman, owner of Brockman's Muffler, says, "This year we have doubled the size. We have 63 cars right now. It's just amazing how people come out and share and bring their cars out and it's all for the police dogs."

Brockman adds last year, the K9 Car Show raised about $1,200.

He's hoping with this year's great attendance, that number will be even greater. .

