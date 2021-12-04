Retired Pastor celebrates his 100th birthday

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A retired Pastor and World War II veteran in Carthage is celebrating a century on earth.

Tommy Thompson was a Pastor for 60 years serving eight churches throughout Missouri.

“This is a total surprise. I never expected anything like this,” said Retired Pastor Tommy Thompson, celebrating 100th birthday.

Family and friends spent Saturday afternoon showering Retired Pastor Tommy Thompson with love for his 100th birthday.

“I just say how great people are. You need to be thankful for all the friends that you have and for the love that’s so easily shared among people who really do care and like each other,” said Thompson.

Saturday the First United Methodist Church of Carthage held a birthday party for Thompson.

He served as Pastor there in the early 1960’s and 70’s.

“I’m so thankful people were able to come and celebrate Tommy. He’s touched so many lives in so many positive ways. and to have this opportunity to remind him how much he means to us has been very special,” said Nancy Corley, Director of Congregational Life for First United Methodist Church of Carthage.

Thompson lives at Saint Luke’s Nursing Center in Carthage.

“Lots of times when you visit people in nursing homes you’re trying to bring the joy and happiness. When you visit Tommy you leave with joy and happiness because that’s what he provides,” said Corley.

“He’s been like a Granddad, a good friend. A trusted friend you can go talk to about anything,” said Steve Barlow, Friends with Thompson for 20 years.

The World War II veteran has advice for others hoping to reach 100.

“Just keep breathing! that’s what i plan to do. go to 200 and after that I don’t know,” said Thompson.