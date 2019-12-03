Retired assistant chief of the Carl Junction Fire Dept. passes away

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — We regret to inform that retired Assistant Chief of the Carl Junction Fire Department, Wayne Donham, passed away.

Donham began in the department in June of 1958, serving the citizens in many different capacities for 61 years.

Donham was also a serving member of the Carl Junction Fire Department board of directors upon his passing.

Our thoughts and prayers are with this wife, children, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held at the main fire station, 200 E Pennell St., Carl Junction, MO, Thursday, December 5th from 6 PM – 7 PM.

A public graveside service will be held at Carl Junction Cemetary located on Grimes St. in Carl Junction on Friday, December 6th at 10 AM.