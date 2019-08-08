Retaining staff at rural school districts becomes increasingly difficult

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – Keeping teaching positions filled in rural communities isn’t as easy as it used to be for the Labette County School District.

Whether it’s a teacher or a school bus driver, retaining staff in a rural school district is starting to become more difficult. School administrators say there aren’t as many qualified candidates out there. And there’s even less who will consider moving to a small town in comparison to a metropolitan area. But things weren’t always this way. Administrators say in order to provide their students with the best education they can, they are looking to take a different approach.

“We have several on staff that are 35 years plus here at Labette County High School and you know that’s always been kind of the norm here and really to have the turn over we’ve had recently has been a challenge. Finding new teachers is something new that we haven’t had to deal with, we’ve been pretty fortunate and pretty blessed.” Shane Holtzman, Labette County High School Principal

The school says the most commonly needed instructor is a Math or Science teacher. To fill the vacancy of a Physics teacher, the school will be partnering with Greenbush Learning Center to provide their students with challenging curriculum.