Retailers not expecting Valentine’s shopping to be impacted by pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — With Valentine’s Day coming up on Sunday many people are out looking for a gift for their significant other. But has covid-19 hurt businesses in their upcoming holiday sales?

Brian Newton – President Of Newton’s Jewelers, said, “Things have been pretty consistent, actually since the pandemic, we’ve just been very blessed, our business actually has been up.”

It’s not so much the pandemic that’s worrying Newton’s Jewelers store workers on Valentine’s Day sales, but the icy conditions outside.

“The next couple days will tell just because of the weather, you know it’s so bad out, people don’t want to get out in it.”

Newton adds, despite the poor weather, every year there is last moment Valentine’s Day shopping.

“Last minute with always the guys. It’s gonna be Friday and Saturday. They’re gonna be coming in beating up a little sweat, running out of time, wanting to know mainly will we gift wrap it.”

Along with last second shoppers, Sales Associate Kylee Lang credits their long-time customers to keeping them afloat during the pandemic.

Kylee Lang – Newton’s Jewelers Sales Associate, said, “We have a lot of repeat customers. So grandparents, and their children, and their children, they’re all just repeat and they constantly come in all the time and we know them by name.”

The constant repeat in customers leads to more foot traffic through the door which ultimately leads up to many people buying a very special kind of Valentine’s Day gift.

“Around this time a lot of men think it’s cliché to do it on Valentines Day, which I think it’s adorable, but a lot like to do it around this time, so we’ve sold a lot of engagement rings.”