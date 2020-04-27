Resurfacing projects in Benton, Cedar, St. Clair & Vernon Counties scheduled to begin week of May 4

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Drivers can expect one-lane traffic during daytime hours and occasional traffic delays when a project to resurface several state routes in Benton, Cedar, St. Clair and Vernon counties starts the week of May 4th, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Drivers can expect road crew to direct them through the work zones. Crews and equipment will be working close to traffic and drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zones.

All routes will receive a new asphalt driving surface, new guardrail in areas and new pavement striping.

Here is the tentative look at the projects beginning the week of May 4:

Missouri Route 82 – from U.S. Route 54 in El Dorado Springs traveling east approximately 37.8 miles to Missouri Route 83 near the Benton/Henry County line

St. Clair County Route WW – from Business 13 in Osceola traveling south approximately 4.6 miles to St. Clair County Route V west of Vista

St. Clair County Route H – from St. Clair County Route A near Appleton City traveling south approximately 18.5 miles to Missouri Route 82 north of El Dorado Springs

Route HH – from U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County west of El Dorado Springs traveling south approximately 6.5 miles to Cedar County Route BB near Virgil City

Crews will work Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with some night work possible.

Drivers are urged to use caution as they may experience a rough ride in areas until the resurfacing project is complete.

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

Projects are expected to be complete by November 1, 2020.