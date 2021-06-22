Results for water quality testing have been released

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri American Water Company releases the latest results from water quality testing.

The company has posted the 2020 “Consumer Confidence Report” detailing the sources and quality of their water supply.

In Joplin, that generally comes from Shoal Creek, along with some deep wells used during the summer months.

Their water us tested foe a wide range of potential contaminants.

“Every kind of mineral you can think of, if it’s naturally occurring. We have got that in the report. All the things people are concerned about, things like e-coli, um bacteria.” Says Christie Barnhart, MO American Water Co.

There’s more on the quality tests for Missouri American Water Company customers in the link below.

https://www.amwater.com/moaw/Water-Quality/Water-Quality-Reports/