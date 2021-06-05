Restored Ministries is helping those struggling with substance abuse

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit that helps those struggling with substance abuse held its annual fundraiser.

Restored Ministries spent Saturday afternoon raising funds to start their transitional housing project.

It would help those with substance abuse recover from their addiction.

The organization also helps people with financial classes and feeds thousands of homeless people.

Matthew Glover, Restored Ministries President, says, “We want to show people in the community what restored ministries is all about. Its about coming and loving on people and showing people that if you got struggles there is hope and our hope is through Jesus Christ and we believe that and we believe Jesus Christ can break chains.”

They had free food, live music, and were auctioning off painting, clothes, and other home items.

Restored Ministries is hosting a Restored at the Park free lunch event every Sunday from 2-3 P.M. at Ewert Park Pavilion.

If you would like to donate or help restored ministries go here and here.