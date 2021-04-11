Restored Ministries is helping those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry is lending a helping hand to those in need.

Restored Ministries held its first free lunch of the year at Ewert Park.

The meals are part of the organizations “Restored a the Park” event that kicked off Sunday.

Restored Ministries is a nonprofit that works through Carterville First Baptist Church.

The organization helps people with financial classes, addiction recovery classes and more.

Eric Manning, Restored Ministries, says, “It’s not necessarily the homeless that are out here. We have people that come out that have places to live, they have their bills paid, but after that they cant afford to have a meal every day so they come out and we are more than happy to give them a meal and pray with them and help their situation.”

“Restored at the Park” will be held every Sunday until the end of November from 2-3 P.M. at Ewert Park Pavilion.

Restored Ministries is always looking for volunteers or organizations that want to help.

To reach out to the nonprofit go here

or call Restored Ministries at 417-317-6233