Restoration Life Center Thrift Store open again in new location

NEOSHO, Mo. — A ministry that operates an emergency homeless shelter is moving forward after a fire at one of its facilities.

The Restoration Life Center Thrift Store in Neosho is back in business but in a new location.

All the proceeds from sales at the location support the operation of that ministry’s emergency homeless shelter form men and women not far away.

The new location is just a couple of blocks away from the old store which was gutted by fire a few weeks ago.

Lana Henry is a board member of the ministry and says they couldn’t have pulled it off without a lot of help.

Lana Henry, Restoration Board Member, said, “Instead of being defeated, we have gained strength, and we have a new location uh new inventory, the community has been so generous in providing just really nice things for a thrift shop, so we are moving forward and gaining ground and back in business.”

And Suzanne Dabbs says it’s worth your while to drop by and check out the selection even if you aren’t a regular thrift store shopper.

Suzanne Dabbs, Shopper, said, “Oh yes, yes, because you get good products and you’re donating to a good cause, so yes.”

“Our new location is really quite ideal, it’s just right off the Neosho square and it’s only a block from our previous location so it’s easy for people who used to drop by and say “Oh that’s where they are now” um and although we have less space it’s arranged very very well and easy to get around,” said Henry.

The new store is at 300 East Main Street in Neosho and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m., with donation drop off Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m.

Joshua Love, of Neosho, is facing charges of stealing, 1st degree property damage, and 3rd degree arson in connection to the fire and will be back in Newton County Court next month.