Restoration Life Center gets place for kids to play

NEOSHO, Mo. — Kids in a Neosho shelter now have a place of their own to play, thanks to a local Boy Scout.

It used to be that if a parent and their kids staying at the Restoration Life Emergency Shelter in Neosho wanted to go to the nearest playground, they would have to walk several blocks. But Lucas Ruth, ten other members of Troop 34, and some adult volunteers changed that this weekend.

Up until a couple of days ago, the whole area was covered with nothing here but grass.

Lucas Ruth, Project Manager, said, “We got weed spray and we got a weed mat put in, stapled that in and then we got the railroad ties put in and then yesterday we came in, nailed, staked the play ground down and then put the mulch in.”

Karen Sprenkle, Executive Director, Restoration Life Center, said, “This has been an awesome project for our community, not only to have our residents allowed to work with other folks in the community but it’s going to be great for the parents to have a place to take their kids and just have some fun time.”

And to make sure the swing set works, the 8th grader had his twin brothers try it out, and his mom couldn’t be more proud.

Amanda Ruth, Lucas’ Mom, said, “He has a big love for little kids and seeing that there was definitely a need for an outlet for children here at the center.”

The project was funded using his grandmother’s memorial fund. And, Lucas hopes that projects like this one will eventually help him earn his Eagle Scout.

“He did a great job, he is the one who took it from the ground up, he told everybody what to do, he organized, he made the phone calls and he lead the adults as well,” said Sprenkle.