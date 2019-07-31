Resource Center to help McDonald and Newton County flood victims

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The McDonald County Emergency Management is hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center for anyone impacted by flooding last month.

Local and state agencies, as well as human service organizations, are working to provide information and disaster-related assistance to people affected.

The services available at the Resource Center include insurance information and food stamp replacement services.

Anyone impacted by the June 23, 2019 flood in Newton or McDonald County is encouraged to go.

“We just want them to realize that we are here to help them, and these folks that are coming are here to help and you know if they have any questions or if they need any assistance than that’s what we want to provide.” Gregg Sweeten, Director of McDonald county Emergency Management



The Resource Center will be available Wednesday, July 31st at the Lampo Center in Neosho, and Thursday, August 1st at the First Baptist Church in Anderson.