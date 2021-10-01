Residents on Medicare will be able to sign up for new plan in a couple weeks

JOPLIN, Mo. — In a couple of weeks, area residents on Medicare will be able to sign-up for the health and drug plan they’ll be on for the coming year.

Experts say if you liked the plan you were on last year — or maybe even the last couple of years — it’s still a good idea to look into another plan. We got some insight, today, from pharmacist Chad Isaacs at Stone’s Corner Pharmacy.

“Most of the time, people want to look every year because formulates change, which means what drugs they cover, co-pays change, which pharmacies you can use change, obviously that’s important to us, we hate to have people get blind sided and not realize the plan that they’re on won’t allow them to go the pharmacy they want to go to,” said Chad Isaacs, PharmD, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy.

The open enrollment period runs from October 15th through December 7th.