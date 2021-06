GALENA, KS – The city of Galena will officially pay its respect to former fire chief Bill Hall next month.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the “Galena Fire Station” on Saturday, July 24th.

Hall passed away in April of 2020, however, his family was unable to have the celebration at the time due to the pandemic.

The ceremony next month will begin at 5:00p.m. and is open to the public.