Residents must fill out the form for any vehicles, boats, trailers or other property they’ve owned since January 1

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Assessors Office is mailing out Personal Property Assessment Forms.

Residents must fill out the form for any vehicles, boats, trailers or other property they’ve owned since January first.

The assessor says everyone is responsible for personal property taxes even if they move.

Lisa Perry, Jasper County Assessor, says, “If they move the statue reads if they have a Missouri Title and Tag on January first then they’re liable for personal property tax here in the county in which they left. So the key is normally when you move you have 30 days as a new resident to tag up in a new state or another county.”

If you do not receive the form by January 15 – contact the Jasper County Assessor and make sure they have you in the system

Jasper County residents have until march first to complete their assessment by mail or online before receiving a penalty.