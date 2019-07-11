Residents learn more on construction proposal in Joplin School District

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin school leaders educate the public on proposals that could lead to more construction in the district.

For the past two days, administrators have held public input meetings about plans developed by the district’s long-term facilities committee. Those plans include an addition to Kelsey Norman Elementary School and a new build combining students from West Central and Columbia Elementary Schools.

School leaders are holding these public input meetings to see if voters would support putting those proposals on the ballot. If that happens, a no-tax increase bond could go on the April ballot. One resident we talked to says he supports that decision.

“Even though I don’t have children at either one of those schools, I am a member of the community. And I’m interested in seeing Joplin grow and thrive. And I think schools are a big part of what makes a community, either succeed or fail.” Samuel Wimsett

Another public input meeting will be held Thursday at 10 am and 7 pm at Columbia Elementary School.