SOUTHEAST KANSAS — If you’re in the Girard area, there’s some sewer work that may impact your commute.

Starting Monday, May 4, a driving lane width restriction of 10 feet will be in effect on K-47 from the K-7 Junction at Girard, east to the US 69 Junction.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the width restriction will remain in effect for about one month, while storm sewer pipe is placed across K-47 at Ozark Street in Girard.