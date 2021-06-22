Residents in Carthage, MO are working on bringing back a well known program

CARTHAGE, MO – A Southwest Missouri town is refocusing development efforts in the downtown area.

Carthage residents are working to bring back a well known program.

Main Street Carthage had ended operations years ago, but now it’s back.

“We actually used to be a main street organization, back in the early, early 2000s.” Says Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage.

That hasn’t been the case since then… until now.

“We had an opportunity to reach out to the main street Missouri Main Street organization and get a grant for just what that looks like and bringing back and Main Street.” Says Almandinger.

Working with the state means extra resources to narrow down development goals… and find strategies to make them happen.

“The heart of our community is our downtown and we have such a great one and so we want to promote more foot traffic into our small businesses the boutiques that we have.” Says Almandinger.

Main Street Carthage focuses not just on Main Street, which makes up one side of the courthouse square… but also the rest of the square and several neighboring blocks.

Plans are still in the early stages, but could include changes like what to do with the second story of many Main Street area buildings.

“A development plan for our upper story vacancies, and what that should look like. You know, a lot of, we’re kind of struggling with housing I think a lot of communities are — so that might be an option or just some other ideas that we can use to get people in to those upper floors.” Says Almandinger.

Staff is currently developing a set of revitalization goals, including a potential set of events leading up to Christmas this year.

Plans call for more than a month of events and possibly even a temporary ice skating rink.