Residents gather to celebrate National Day of Prayer

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Members of the Webb City community joined together in prayer in front of the Praying Hands Memorial in recognition of the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer was originally on Thursday, but members wanted to hold a prayer assembly before service on Sunday and pray for the local, state, and national leaders during this time of crisis.

Webb City Mayor, Lynn Ragsdale, and other local pastors led the service, offering a chance for the community to celebrate through a short intercession of song and prayer.

Lynn Ragsdale, Webb City Mayor, says, “We know our own weakness really in a time like this. We can’t really do much about it. Not one of us can just say here’s the button to kill this virus. But when we pray, we recognize there’s a power greater of their own involved in this, and we can have confidence.”

Ragsdale added that it was also an opportunity to bring the community together to give them a sense of comfort.