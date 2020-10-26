JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Residents coming together to revitalize historical neighborhoods.

Murphysburg Historic District and North Heights Neighborhood were recipients of 25 trees from Forest Re-Leaf of Missouri.

Neighborhood Life House Inc. coordinated a work day this afternoon to get all of the trees planted.

The grassroots organization works keep their community thriving, and they believe this addition of trees will do just that.

Zach Spiring, Vp, North Heights Neighborhood Group “If you look around this neighborhood, it’s full of big beautiful old trees. They provide shade, they provide safety and a lot of other benefits, property value, just make it a better place to be and so we want to keep that going.”

Stephen Grindle, President, North Heights Neighborhood Group “And it’s been great, their free trees that we get to plant every year so, pretty nice.”

The group has also helped to pave sidewalks and they are working to get more streetlights in the area as well.