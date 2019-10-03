Residents chat with local police at Coffee with a Cop Day

Members in several communities ventured out to have a cup of coffee with a police officer Wednesday morning.

Wednesday was National Coffee with a Cop Day, which falls every year on the first Wednesday of October. It’s a day designed to provide connection for the community and their local police departments through communication.

People can ask questions about issues they may be having within the community, or anything regarding the department and law.

Resident Brendon Huron went this morning — and even brought along other members of an organization he’s involved with, called Chances of Hope.

“Effective communication is super key, especially when you have such an influence in the community,” Huron explained. “It’s a blessing to have people who would come out of their way to focus on law enforcement to keep our community safe and that’s huge.”

Other area police departments also participated in Coffee with a Cop Day — including Joplin and Carthage.