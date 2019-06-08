Residents celebrate Kansas town's homecoming weekend

FRONTENAC, Kan. - Dozens of Frontenac residents came out to the streets for the town's homecoming weekend.

The four day event is an annual tradition for the town that includes auctions, food, games and music.

This year is the first time they held a parade float competition, with first place going to the residents at Oakview Estates.

About eight residents spent the past couple of weeks putting the float together.

Their facility director says this opportunity means much more to them than just a first place title.

Desiree Humble, of Oakview Estates says, "The oldest resident on the float was actually 100 and a half years old and it was really neat to go through the parade, and we were actually able to stop and she saw all of her kids and her grand kids and great grand kids and that's what it's all about."

This year's theme was "There's No Place Like Home" to play off the film The Wizard of Oz.

One of the more highly anticipated events at homecoming was a presentation about bootlegging and it's ties to Frontenac.

