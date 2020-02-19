Research shows impact of blue light

JOPLIN, Mo. — Research shows excessive screen time can have negative implications for our health.

Eye doctors are speaking up about another possible danger to add to that list, blue light.

Dr. Lorry Lazenby, Optometrist, said, “About 40 percent of us spend most of our day in front of a computer screen and 70 percent of us have a digital eye strain associated with that and part of that is the blue light.”

Blue light is a lower wavelength of light in the visible light spectrum.

“That is responsible for our circadian rhythm, stay awake.”

In its natural form, your body uses blue light from the sun to boost alertness and reaction time.

But it can also have negative affects.

“It’s also associated at high levels for skin cancer, cataracts, and macular degeneration.”

Artificial sources of blue light like phones and computers can cause problems like headaches and blurry vision.

“Complaints now are about staring at the computer that it a light energy. So our eyes are more fatigued because we’re looking at something that’s lit and fatiguing us compared to a page that isn’t sending energy to our light.”

Dr. Lazenby says he’s also seeing more symptoms in kids.

“We’ll see a very significant number of 8-year-olds with headaches and it strongly associated with staring at a device too long when their immature system is really not designed to do it.”

As a result, he says an increasing number of kids are becoming diagnosed with nearsightedness.

“The easiest thing from a parent’s standpoint is get them outside, that’s associated with less nearsighted progression and better vision development. We want them to throw, catch a ball, kick, do the things that all the parents did as a kid.”