Request for Bond Reduction in Murder Case Denied; Arraignment Scheduled

NEWTON Co., Mo. — 60-year-old Rickey Lamb, accused of murder filed a request for a bond reduction in Newton County.

The judge denied that request and an arraignment has been scheduled for November 18th at 1:30 P.M.

Here’s the story we first brought you:

A newly released affidavit describes the events leading up to a shooting Monday morning at 8571 Eloise Lane. That’s where Sarah Tyminski, 32, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The document states Rickey Lamb, 60, had custody of children that his son Christopher Lamb, 35, had with Tyminski. But, early Monday, the father and son had an argument over that custody agreement. Rickey Lamb went to the couple’s house where he says shots were fired between he and his son. Chris Lamb was shot in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Rickey Lamb claims Tyminski tried to pick up a gun, so he shot at her as well, then drove off. Witness statements led to the arrest and charges of Rickey Lamb, who entered a not guilty plea this week.

He also suffered a gunshot wound during the incident. He is charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Domestic Assault and two counts of armed criminal action.