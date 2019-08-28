Repurposed Route 66 barn reveals collection of vintage treasures

It’s a unique sound in a unique setting.

“It’s the sound, it’s the authenticity of a little bit of pop and crackle–it’s just a more lively experience,” explained Vintage Vinyl Purveyor owner Lynn Brennfoerder.

You never know what you’ll hear when you visit a repurposed barn in Jasper County.

“This is all new vinyl on this side, I’m buying a lot more new than I ever thought I would,” Brennfoerder added.

It’s called “Vintage Vinyl Purveyor” and it’s located inside an old barn that Brennfoerder started rehabbing a few years ago.

“This is Muddy Waters,” said Brennfoerder.

While most of the recordings inside the business go back years, he’s continually surprised at who does most of the buying, and what they’re after.

“The majority of my customers are thirty and under,” Brennfoerder continued. “I’ve had nine and ten-year-old kids come in here and ask me for Bing Crosby or Frank Sinatra and it just blows my mind that those are the artists they want to follow and put in their collection.”

You can find something for almost any music lover, of any age.

“I have cassettes, 45’s, over here we have the vintage records, these are all used but in good shape, your psych rock, classic rock, it goes down to country, over here is some jazz and blues, and all the ones on the bottom row are dollar-records,” said Brennfoerder.

It all started as a retirement project, opening a single flea market booth in 2015, eventually evolving into a full-fledged business.

Every visitor here at Vintage Vinyl Purveyor is asked to do one thing before they leave, and that is to sign “The Doors doors.”

“I’ve got signatures from China, Australia, London, Czech Republic and of course all over the United States,” said Brennfoerder.

Stuart Price, Reporter: Do most people get the premise here?

Brennfoerder: I’d say about 75% miss it.

It’s a tribute to the band of the same name lead by iconic front man Jim Morrison.

“I had actually just thought four or five weeks after opening that I needed a guest book and that was just sitting there blank, and I thought, ‘They might as well sign the doors,'” Brennfoerder explained. “It gives people a sense of ownership and they enjoy coming back and seeing where they where they signed the first time.”

The “Record Barn,” as he likes to call it, is located just a mile off Historic Route 66.