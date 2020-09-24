Republicans prepare to nominate new Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With less than six weeks until the presidential election, the White House is preparing to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice, following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has insisted that the nominee will get a vote on the senate floor soon.

As mourners pay respect to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court across the street Senators are working to fill her vacancy.

President Trump, said, “I think the process is going to go very quickly.”

President Trump says he will announce his pick for the high court on Saturday and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that nominee will get a vote on the senate floor.

Chuck Schumer, said, “Why go to such great lengths to ram through a just mere weeks before an election.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the next justice should be nominated by the winner of the upcoming election, but Republicans plan to act now.

John Cornyn, said, “We will not rush this process.”

Texas Republican Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both sit on the judiciary committee—the committee tasked with vetting any supreme court nominee before the full senate takes a final vote.

“My colleagues and I on the judiciary committee will do our job and thoroughly examine the nominee, just as we would any other nominee to the court.”

Oklahoma Republican Jim Inhofe says typically the confirmation process takes 30 days, he says that’s plenty of time before November 3rd.

Jim Inhofe, U.S. Senator, R-Oklahoma, said, “A lot of Democrats don’t like the idea that we have a Republican President who now after this is over will have done three United States Supreme Court Justices.”

McConnell says a confirmation hearing could come as early as next week.