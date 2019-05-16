Republicans in MO State Senate push bill to ban abortions after fetal heartbeat is detected

MISSOURI - Missouri Republicans are pushing for a bill that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Democrats in the State Senate delayed debate of the bill with a 5 hour filibuster. But Republicans want to get it passed by Friday's deadline, saying it protects the life of a child. Tuesday, Alabama lawmakers passed one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the country, banning them entirely except in cases where the mother and the fetus's life is at risk by carrying the child. The Missouri governor was joined by lawmakers Wednesday and says the Show-Me-State is proud to take a stand similar to other states.

"I am honored to lead a state standing here today with me and my colleagues and with so many others who are committed to standing up for those without a voice," says Governor Mike Parson.

"There are no exceptions for rape and incest in this bill. Historically when there have been abortion restrictions in place in the state of Missouri, there's always been an exception for rape and incest," says House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.

The Missouri Senate is currently discussing the "Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act."

