Republicans gather in Big Spring Park to support candidates

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — With next week’s Missouri primaries quickly approaching, hundreds of Southwest Missouri Republicans gathered in Neosho tonight to support candidates they’ll see on next Tuesday’s ballot.

A rally and watermelon feed was held in Big Spring Park where the Newton County Republican party hosted several GOP candidates running for state, local, and federal office.

Some big names from tonight’s rally included current Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.

Candidates say that now is more important than ever to get involved with Missouri politics.

Mike Kehoe, Missouri Lieutenant Governor, said, “It’s an opportunity for people in Newton County to come out and hear about the upcoming election — both the primary that we have next Tuesday and and of course the general election in November. Very important issues and candidates on the ballot so uh this is a chance for people to meet some of those candidates and become informed about whats coming up in the election.

The Missouri primary election will be held next Tuesday, August 4.

The winners of these elections will go on to face winners of the opposing party’s primaries on Tuesday, November 3.