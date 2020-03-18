Republic Services announces changes in residential trash service due to outbreak

Effective immediately, there will be some changes in the residential trash services due to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) outbreak.

All trash must be bagged and placed in a Republic cart.

Republic will not service any trash outside of the containers as we are trying to limit exposure to our drivers during this time. Additionally, in order to best protect and limit the exposure to our employees, the bulky item program pick-up at curbside will be suspended until further notice.

These measures are effective in all communities that Republic Services provides trash service. We appreciate your support and understanding as we know everyone is working hard to prevent exposure during this pandemic.

Republic Services’ number one priority is the safety of our employees, customers and communities we service.

For questions about these changes, please call our customer service division at 1-800-431-1507.