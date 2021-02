JOPLIN, Mo. — If you noticed your trash wasn’t picked up Monday, it’s just the impact of our wintery weather.

Republic Services announced that due to inclement weather they would not be picking up trash and recycling Monday.

Joplin’s trash provider says that if weather conditions improve the trash service will complete Monday’s routes on Tuesday.

If the weather doesn’t change, Republic’s Monday and Tuesday customers will have all of their trash picked up next week.