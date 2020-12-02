Republic PD identifies victim in suspicious death investigation

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KOLR) — Republic Police identified 35-year-old Amanda Fox in a press release on December 2, 2020.

Officers found Fox dead on scene after responding to a 911 call on Tuesday, December 1 at 7:12 p.m.

Fox was found on Farm Road 156 just east of the James River Freeway overpass.

Two motorists traveling in opposite directions had come upon the female, stopped to check on her, and called 911.

According to the press release, Fox did not appear to be struck by a vehicle. Police are treating the investigation as a suspicious death.

Additional details will be released once RPD can release them. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Bene Stephenson at 417-732-3961.