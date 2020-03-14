Republic man pleads guilty to transporting minors for sex

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KOLR) – A Republic resident pleaded guilty in court on Friday, March 13th, 2020 to transporting two Missouri teenagers across state lines and sexually assaulting them.

Cleveland Lee Crumsey, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

By pleading guilty, Crumsey admitted that he transported two child victims across state lines from Missouri to Iowa in his semi-truck. Crumsey also admitted that he had sexual intercourse with both of the child victims.

Crumsey is facing at least 10 years in federal prison with the maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled soon.