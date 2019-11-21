Reported stolen vehicle found in 5 Mile Creek

News

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

HORNET, Mo. — A passerby shortly before 8:00 AM Wednesday noticed a pickup off the west side of Highway 43. On it’s side.

As authorities went to investigate it was found the pickup was unoccupied and it was reported stolen a few days ago not too far from the location.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office filed that report and they are on the scene.

The truck would have laid beside the road in the creek longer, however a school bus driver noticed it on their route and reported it this morning.

Complete details are not available at this early time of an investigation.

