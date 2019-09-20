Report shows Missouri improvement in women and children’s health

Missouri improves in a recent report ranking women and children’s health — but, officials say there’s still more work to do.

The Health of Women and Children Report 2019 by America’s Health Rankings puts Missouri at 37th overall in the nation. That’s up from its 2018 ranking of 41st.

The report uses more than sixty metrics for its rankings, looking at women of reproductive age, infants, and children. The Show-Me State jumped eight spots, specifically in the women’s health category.

But, the high rate of maternal mortality is still a challenge in the state.

To view the full report, click here.