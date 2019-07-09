Replica of miner becomes new attraction on Old Route 66 in Galena

GALENA, Kan. – There’s yet another Route 66 attraction in Southeast Kansas.

This replica of a miner is 19 feet high and stands on Old Route 66 just a few blocks from Main Street in Galena. He’s the idea of Renee Charles, the President of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association. She says his name is Frecks which is short for freckles, which was her grandfather’s nickname who was a real miner.

“It took a year and a half and he’s made out of poor mans fiberglass which is a material and with glue, paper mache type, he’s got a skeleton frame that John Simon welded together for me.” Renee Charles, Kansas Historic Route 66 Association President

Although Charles did most of the work herself, she says she had a lot of help from family members and city employees. She says he will be complete once he gets his boots which should happen in the next few days.