Repairs underway on butterfly mural

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Joplin’s most recognizable pieces of art will require some repair.

Workers with Joplin Parks and Recreation recently found that some of the tiles on the butterfly mural wall inside Mercy Park had fallen off. They say it’s a result of last month’s Winter storm and below freezing temperatures. Paul Whitehill oversaw the project’s original design and installation – and says it may take several weeks to make things look good as new.

Paul Whitehill, Whitehill Enterprises, said, “We have two broken tiles and we’re going to take down the remaining tiles kind of out of an abundance of caution, and make sure there’s no further damage, and then we will clean the wall up, put a new skim coat on it and then start putting the tiles back up.”

The mural will play a significant role in the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado this Summer. Whitehill says the tiles are manufactured in Spain. He hopes to have everything finished sometime next month.