Repairs to begin on MSSU’s Taylor Auditorium

JOPLIN, Mo. — Construction will soon be underway to fix structural issues at a performing arts center at Missouri Southern.

Work is expected to begin later this month to repair MSSU’s Taylor Auditorium.

An inspection in 2018 pointed to cracks in the walls and a number of other issues, leading to the closing of the building.

University leaders say fixing those is a top priority.

Rob Yust, MSSU VP, Business Affairs, “This is definitely something we need to repair and fix. It’s a major facility on our campus and the community as well.”

Repair work is expected to several months, with a goal of reopening the facility by the end of the year.

