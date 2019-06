JOPLIN, Mo. —

A Joplin road is back to normal traffic patterns after repairs to cap a sinkhole.

The southbound lane of Jackson Avenue near 28th Street had been barricaded after the pavement crumbled last Friday.

Crews first added a concrete cap to block the mine shaft over the weekend and completed the fix on Wednesday.

Those workers also had to deal with another mine shaft which opened up just blocks away on 26th Street a few weeks ago.