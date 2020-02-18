Rep. Justin Hill calls for federal investigation into the effort to overturn the 2016 election for Missouri’s Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Justin Hill believes Missourians deserve to know the truth about the effort made to nullify the will of the voters and overturn the 2016 election for governor.

Hill filed House Resolution 5036 calling for a federal investigation into the source of $120,000 in payments that played a key role in the events that led to the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Hill’s resolution notes that four cash payments that totaled $120,000 were paid to attorney Al Watkins, who represented the ex-husband of the woman at the center of the investigation.

Newspaper publisher Scott Faughn admitted that he personally delivered at least $50,000 of the cash, and testified before the Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight that all of the cash paid to Watkins was his.

Faughn claims the $120,000 was used to purchase an audiotape the ex-husband made of a conversation with his ex-wife, which Faughn said he obtained for a book he planned to write. During his testimony, Watkins told a contradictory story. He testified that Faughn told him the cash came from a wealthy out-of-state political donor who wanted Greitens removed from office.

“We know that Faughn claims to have bought the tape for a book that he has never published. We also know that other members of the media obtained copies of the tape without making cash payments to Watkins. What we don’t know is the true source of the $120,000 and what the motives were behind it. The people of Missouri who saw their vote negated by these events deserve to know the truth,” said Hill, R-Lake St. Louis.

Hill’s resolution calls for a federal investigation to determine if any federal laws were broken by the cash payments and the effort to overturn the 2016 election. The resolution urges the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

For more information, contact Rep. Hill’s office at 573-751-3572.