Rep. Joe Runions speaks out during his recovery from COVID-19

Photo was taken on the morning of Thursday, March 19 after the end of what was his worst night since contracting COVID-19. He is no longer on the ventilator and is now breathing normally but remains at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Kansas City.

CORONAVIRUS — A Missouri House of Representative member Joe Runions is speaking out during his recovering process from the COVID-19 virus.

Rep. Joe Runions was tested positive of the COVID-19 virus on Thursday, March 19th. Below are his words about his current condition and conversation with Governor Parson.