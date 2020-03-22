Rep. Joe Runions speaks out during his recovery from COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS — A Missouri House of Representative member Joe Runions is speaking out during his recovering process from the COVID-19 virus.
Rep. Joe Runions was tested positive of the COVID-19 virus on Thursday, March 19th. Below are his words about his current condition and conversation with Governor Parson.
“Although I remain hospitalized, I am getting better, but it will be a long recovery. The most important thing to me right now is for the doctors, nurses and hospitals in our state to get all of the support and supplies they need as they work to treat this illness.
“My doctors are deeply concerned that they could run out of vital supplies, especially the equipment they need to keep themselves safe while caring for patients. They also say expanded testing is needed to more quickly identify and treat those who have contracted COVID-19.
“I spoke with Governor Parson earlier today and shared my experiences and observations as a COVID-19 patient. I also urged him to do all in his power to send the necessary supplies directly to our hospitals as quickly as possible. I believe the governor understands the challenges our hospitals are facing and will take the necessary actions.”Rep. Joe Runions