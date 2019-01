Missouri's new attorney general spent his first full day in office today.

Republican Eric Schmitt takes over as former A.G. Josh Hawley moves to his new role as U.S. Senator from Missouri. Schmitt had served as the state treasurer for the last two years and a state senator for eight years before that.

State representative Scott Fitzpatrick of Cassville will replace him as the next state treasurer - he's expected to be sworn in later this month.