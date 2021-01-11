Renovations to apartments in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — One town’s historic buildings will soon become renovated apartments.

The Union Loft Apartments will soon be available for the Fort Scott Community.

This was a part of the Union Building Project which started back in 2018.

After the interior demolition, construction and renovation began and now 25 new units have been completed.

The Union Building Apartments are based in is located in Fort Scott’s Historic District and dates back to the late 1800’s.

The estimated opening date will be Friday, January 15.