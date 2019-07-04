Renovations at Pitt State’s Axe Library enters fourth phase

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A nearly $1 million investment is entering into its fourth phase at Pittsburg State’s Axe Library.

$926,000 worth of renovations include updating the first floor finishes, ceilings, led lighting, and space reconfiguration. It’s an effort to meet the 21st century needs of students and faculty. $3 million has already gone to renovations in other parts of the building. It’s all an effort to meet the growing needs of innovative space on campus.

“So we are also working this summer with Student Success Center. As well with our Writing Center and some of the other groups on campus that have physical space here to help meet the needs of students. So we are pleased to include them in these new upgrades and processes.” Randy Roberts, PSU Dean of Library Services

The current phase is funded by state rehabilitation and repair dollars, with work expected to be done this fall.

Meanwhile, work is also happening this Summer in the lecture hall in McPherson Hall, which is home to the nursing school. The modernization of the facility includes interior finishes, instructional equipment, and the addition of a virtual dissection table, which will be unveiled in October.