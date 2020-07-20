Remembering the lives of duck boat accident victims

BRANSON, Mo. — It’s been two years on Sunday since that duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake claimed the lives of 17 people.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt issues a statement on Twitter remembering those who lost their lives on that day.

Senator Blunt says in part, “Today, we remember the 17 victims who lost their lives in the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake, and the loved ones who are missing them every day. We owe it to these families to do everything we can to make sure a tragedy like this one never happens again. The national transportation safety board has rightfully called on the U.S. Coast Guard, and owners and operators, to immediately implement safety recommendations for duck boats, including removing canopies.”

Senator Blunt went on to say he and Senator Josh Hawley are working on legislation to tighten up safety regulations for duck boats.