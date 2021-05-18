Remembering Civil War battle in Jasper County 157 years ago

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — Local students are learning about what happened to our area nearly 160 year ago.

Middle and high school students attended a special presentation at Sherwood/Rader Farm Civil War Memorial Park on Tuesday.

They learned about what happened at that site on this day back in 1863, when Union forces from Baxter Springs were attacked by Confederate guerillas.

Eighteen soldiers died in that attack, and Union forces retaliated by burning the community of Sherwood, including 11 homesteads.

Re-enactors were also part of today’s event as part of a bigger effort to remember our area’s history

“Our long-term goal for the park is to create a venue that will actually attracted Civil War enthusiasts that want to come to the sites and see where things really happened, as well as providing us a venue that we can do ‘living history’ for students like this that we have out here today,” said Bob Harrington, Sherwood/Rader Farm Civil War Park Board President.

A new kiosk was dedicated in the park Tuesday, as well.

It describes what happened on that day 157 years ago, and how the Civil War impacted Jasper County and our area as a whole.

The site is at the corner of Fountain and Peace Church Roads.