Remarkable Women Finalist: Toni Pair

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be highlighting some remarkable women in our Four State community.

We had dozens of nominees of some amazing women in our area for this prestigious honor, but we’ve narrowed it down to four finalists, who have shown strength in the face of adversity.

Today, we meet Toni.

Life has thrown her a few curve-balls, yet her light continues to shine brightly, bringing joy to everyone who meets her.

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Everybody loves Toni.”

Kimber Shields hasn’t known Toni Pair for too long, but you’d never be able to tell.

“She has a heart of gold. Everyday she goes above and beyond to help people that she doesn’t even know,” tells Shields.

You’d also never be able to tell, Toni’s had to grow up a little too fast.

“She’s gone through a really hard childhood. She lived by herself when she was 17,” says Shields.

When Toni was 10 years old, her mom had a series of brain aneurisms.

“She contracted spinal meningitis and went into a coma. And the doctors kept advising my dad, you know, like, ‘hey, she’s not there. You should just let her go,’ and he couldn’t do it,” says Pair.

Toni’s mom was never the same. “Her room was across the way from mine, so I’d go in there and change her diapers,” says Pair.

That’s a lot to take in for a kid just going through her teen years.

“I remember her being, like, 98 pounds. Like, I was bigger than she was and it was so strange to see my mom, this little frail.”

Things only got more complicated, her dad drank to numb his own pain.

“I was his only child. He was my world. But he got into another relationship after my mom had gotten sick and it wasn’t a very good relationship,” says Pair.

His health deteriorated. “His kidneys and his liver shut down, so … he was only 52,” says Pair. Too sick to attend her high school graduation.

“I moved out my senior year and got an apartment and started working and going to school. And then he passed away probably a couple months after that.”

Toni was only 18.

“After my dad passed, it was really hard, but, um … I’m sorry.”

Since then, she’s had a baby, put herself through school, worked full time, and gotten engaged — all without any parental or financial support.

“I thought the older I got, it would be easier, but it’s almost like I’m missing things that I wish he was here for me as I’ve gotten older, like getting married, and just being a part of my son’s life and stuff like that.”

Toni’s mom is still alive, but lives with constant care in an assisted living facility.

“It’s hard because I mean, I’m almost 30 and so she’s been like that since I was 10. So, it’s more of my life, the way she is than when she was normal.”

“I think instead of letting the elements get to her, I think she rose above everything,” says Shields.

Recently, Toni found out her dad, wasn’t actually her birth dad.

“He never ever acted like he wasn’t my father. It’s amazing knowing that someone can raise you and you never, ever get that feeling,” says Pair.

So, while she fills in the missing pieces of her ancestry and heritage, her positivity continues to lead her through each and every day.

“It makes me feel better to be positive and always smiling because it’s helping someone else, actually. Like, no matter what. Like, if you’re smiling at someone, it helps them feel good too.”

“She’s a wonderful person. I mean, she always wants the best for everybody. She doesn’t want anybody to ever be sad. So, I just think that she’s remarkable in her own right,” says Shields.

